MANILA, Philippines – Maynilad Water Services and Manila Water warned customers in Metro Manila, Cavite, and Rizal that service interruptions could be looming in the coming days.

In a statement on Thursday, October 17, Maynilad explained that it has hardly rained over the Angat and Ipo watersheds in recent days, causing the dams' water levels to continuously go down.

As of 6 am on Thursday, these were the recorded water levels, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration:

Angat Dam - 187.49 meters (normal high water level is 210 meters)

Ipo Dam - 100.69 meters (normal high water level is 101 meters)

"At dahil nananatili sa 40 cubic meters per second (cms) lamang – mula sa normal na 48 cms – ang kasalukuyang alokasyon ng tubig mula sa Angat Dam, kapos ang raw water supply na pumapasok sa Ipo Dam at sa treatment facilities ng Maynilad," said Maynilad.

(And since our current allocation of water from the Angat Dam is only 40 cubic meters per second – from the normal 48 cms – there isn't enough raw water supply reaching the Ipo Dam and the treatment facilities of Maynilad.)

Maynilad provided a tentative list of affected areas and their corresponding schedules with no water supply, saying these could be implemented soon depending on the Angat and Ipo dams' water levels. View the list here.

"Kapag malaki ang volume ng tubig na papasok sa aming treatment facilities, posibleng umiksi ang oras ng interruption. Pero kapag kaunti ang pumasok na raw water, masusunod ang scheduled interruption na nakasaad," the company said.

(If the volume of water entering our treatment facilities is high, the schedule of interruptions could be shorter. But if the volume of raw water is low, the scheduled interruptions stated will be followed.)

Manila Water, for its part, said the Angat Dam might not reach its normal high water level of 212 meters even in the remaining months of 2019. This means the allocation for concessionaires might stay below normal.

"Upang mapagkasya hanggang sa susunod na tag-araw ang limitado pa ring supply ng tubig, maaari pong kailanganin naming magsagawa ng karagdagang operational adjustments," Manila Water said.

(So we can manage the limited supply of water until the next summer season, we might need to make additional operational adjustments.)

"Kung kakailanganin po naming magpatupad muli ng rotational water service interruption sa mga darating na araw, magbibigay po kami ng abiso para makapaghanda ang aming mga customers," the company added.

(If we would need to again implement rotational water service interruptions in the coming days, we will issue an advisory so our customers can prepare.)

This is not the first time this year that water interruptions could affect customers in Metro Manila, Cavite, and Rizal. The Angat Dam's water level has been dropping since summer, and not even the rainy season has been enough to replenish supply. – Rappler.com