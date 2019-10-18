MANILA, Philippines – Cavite Governor Jonvic Remulla Jr has confirmed that two barangays in Dasmariñas, Cavite, are affected by African swine fever (ASF).

Remulla said during the sidelines of the Philippines-India trade consultations on Friday, October 18, that barangays Emmanuel Bergado and Salawag had small pig populations affected by ASF.

He said that at least 20 cases were detected last Sunday, October 13, and teams were immediately deployed to the affected areas on Monday, October 14.

Agriculture Secretary William Dar said that the concerned agencies and the local government employed the necessary protocols.

Moreover, he added that ASF has so far only hit small backyard raisers. – Rappler.com