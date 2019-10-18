BACOLOD CITY, Philippines – A truckload of siopao worth P1.1 million was intercepted by members of the Provincial African Swine Fever Task Force during a shipment inspection at the Bacolod Real Estate Development Corporation port here Wednesday night, October 16.

Dr. Ryan Janoya, head of Animal Health and Meat Inspection Services Division of the Negros Occidental Provincial Veterinary Office, said the container van loaded with 8,640 packs of siopao, or 51,840 pieces, were prohibited from entering the province due to the enforcement of the 90-day ban on pork and pork products from Luzon.

He said the shipment came from Mandaue City in Cebu, but based on their documents, the manufacturing address was in Quezon province. The shipment was sent back to Cebu, he added.

They have yet to verify if the shipment came from Manila and passed through Cebu, he added.

On Wednesday, October 16, the task force passed a resolution stating that it would continue the full implementation of the existing 90-day ban on pork and pork products processed or manufactured in Luzon from entering Negros Occidental.

The task force said any premature lifting of the existing ban will pose serious and irreversible damage to the P6 billion swine industry of the province. – Rappler.com