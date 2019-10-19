SUBIC BAY FREEPORT, Philippines – Officials of the Bureau of Customs Port of Subic recently recognized its top 20 "revenue contributors" for the third quarter of 2019.

Subic District Collector Maritess T. Martin said these companies helped her office generate more than P3.1 billion in collections in September.

The amount surpassed the P2.3 billion target of her office for that month, or an equivalent of 30.77% increase.

Martin said the Port of Subic already met its annual collection target of P24. 7 billion with an actual revenue collection of P25. 8 billion as of October 15.

"It is indeed a historic collection performance recorded for the past 26 years that for the first time, Port of Subic met its annual collection target," Martin said.

Martin was joined by Deputy Collector for Assessment Bienvenido Entico, Willie Sarmiento, Chief Law Division and Chief Assessment Division; Belinda Lim in recognizing the top 20 revenue contributors.

These companies were given plaques of recognition.

The custom officials also acknowledged the support given by the SBMA led by its head Wilma Eisma in achieving the feat.

Martin said the Subic Bay International Terminal Corporation also played a vital role in port's revenue collection.

Among the top 10 recognized revenue contributors are the following:

1. PTT Philippines Corporation

2. Insular Oil Corporation

3. Marubeni Philippines Corporation

4. Micro Dragon Petroleum Incorporated

5. Warbucks Industries Corporation

6. Cebu Air Incorporated

7. High Glory Subic International Logistics Incorporarted

8. Ecossential Foods Corporation

9. Goldenshare Commerce

10. Phoenix Petroleium Philippines Incorporated

