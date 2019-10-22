MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Public Works nd Highways (DPWH) said that Cavite-Laguna Expressway (CALAX) will be passable by Wednesday, October 30, in time for this year's Undas.

The DPWH made the announcement on Tuesday, October 22, after Public Works Secretary Mark Villar led the final inspection of the first section of the CALAX spanning the Mamplasan Barrier, Laguna Technopark Interchange, and Laguna Boulevard Interchange all the way to the Santa Rosa-Tagaytay Interchange.

"We will ensure that CALAX will be passable and ready to serve motorists this October 30, in time for Undas," Villar said.



Villar said that the entry and exit points at Mamplasan Interchange in Biñan, Laguna and Sta. Rosa-Tagaytay Road will be opened to serve an estimated 10,000 cars.

He said this will cut travel time from 45 minutes to just 10 minutes.

"The project is 90% completed. The remaining 10% are portions of the expressway that need to be harmonized, [and] we are fast-tracking those portions," Villar said.

"It’s a long weekend and apart from paying respects to the dearly departed, I’m sure a lot of families would want to take advantage of this time to do some bonding in Tagaytay, Batangas and Manila," he added.

The CALAX was designed as a 4-lane, 45-kilometer tolled expressway in order to decongest Sta Rosa-Tagaytay Road, Governor's Drive, and Aguinaldo Highway.

It will have interchanges in 8 locations, and will use technology such as an automative license plate recognition system, IP-based speed detection cameras, and high-definition CCTV cameras.

The entire length of the CALAX is expected to be completed by June 2022. It will run from Mamplasan in Laguna to Kawit, Cavite.

The DPWH did a final inspection of the segments to be opened, in coordination with Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation subsidiary MPCALA Holdings, the concessionaire of the project.

The first 7 kilometers of the expressway that spanned Mamplasan to Laguna Boulevard was initially targeted to open by December 2018, as a "Christmas gift" to motorists. – Rappler.com