MANILA. Philippines – Only 3% of the entire Philippine population want opulence and the lavish belongings of the rich.

Most or over 73% just want a simple lifestyle, according to Ambisyon Natin 2040, a study which summarized the collective long-term vision and aspirations of Filipinos for the country in the next 25 years.

The collective vision of just having the right amount of resources serves as an anchor for development planning of the Philippine government. (READ: Duterte's Ambisyon Natin 2040: Middle-class society for PH)

However, "simple" may not be that simple after all. The study finds some interesting aspirations that may not be sustainable in the long term: 62% want a car, 30% want to live in already congested Metro Manila, and only 23% want good public transportation.

Moreover, getting to the bare minimum of comfort is going to be tough for the government, as millions remain below the poverty line.

Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Ernesto Pernia talks to Rappler business reporter Ralf Rivas on the nuances of the survey, what the government is doing to help Filipinos reach the aspirations, and how infrastructure plays a big part in improving the country. – Rappler.com