MANILA, Philippines – The low water level in Angat Dam prompted water concessionaire Maynilad to implement rotational service interruptions starting October 24.

Angat Dam still cannot reach the ideal level of 212 meters and Maynilad's water allocation is still at 40 cubic meters per second from the normal 48 cms.

Like Manila Water, Maynilad's service interruptions will end only until the ideal water level is reached.

Check out the schedule below:

