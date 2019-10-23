MANILA, Philippines – With total assets of P9.681 billion, the Davao City Water District (WD) is the richest in the Philippines, the 2018 Annual Financial Report, released recently by the Commission on Audit (COA), showed.

There are 488 WDs in the country, with combined assets of P83.44 billion. Davao City WD answers for 11.6% of that.

In 2018, it reported a gross income of P2.439 billion, and also spent the biggest – P1.705 billion in expenses.

The 10 richest WDs in 2018 and their assets were:

Davao City WD – P9.681 billion

Metropolitan Cebu WD – P5.465 billion

Cagayan de Oro City WD – P2.794 billion

Leyte Metropolitan WD – P2.017 billion

Zamboanga City WD – P1.9 billion

San Jose del Monte City WD – P1.872 billion

Baguio WD – P1.717 billion

Dasmariñas WD – P1.445 billion

Bacolod WD – P1.345 billion

Metro Lipa WD – P1.274 billion

Their combined assets are at 29.511 billion or 35.37% of the total assets of all water districts.

They had a combined income of P9.615 billion in 2018 or 32.11% of national total of P29.945 billion. They had combined expenses of P8.004 billion or 32.14% of the total.

The combined income of all water districts, at P29.94 billion, in 2018 was P1.09 billion higher than the P28.85 billion income in 2017. – Rappler.com