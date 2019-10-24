MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines and China signed 6 deals during a high-level meeting held at the Bureau of Treasury in Intramuros, Manila, on Thursday, October 24.

The Philippine delegation was led by Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III, while the China was represented by Vice Premier Hu Chunhua.

NOW: Philippines and China hold a high-level meeting. PH delegation led by Finance Sec. Carlos Dominguez and China is headed by Vice Premier Hu Chunhua.Several infrastructure project agreements will be signed today. @rapplerdotcom pic.twitter.com/pS7BUCFWSg — Ralf Rivas (@RalfRivas) October 24, 2019

Philippine and Chinese officials signed 3 documents related to infrastructure. These were signed by Public Works Secretary Mark Villar and China's Vice Minister of Commerce Wang Shouwen. These are:

Handover certificate of the feasibility study of the Panay-Guimaras bridge. CCC Highway Consultants conducted the feasibility study from November 2018 to October 2019. The next step is for the grant financing of the project by China.

According to the list of the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA), the project is estimated to cost P27.16 billion.

Public Works Secretary Mark Villar said that the final cost of the project has yet to be determined and will have to hurdle the scrutiny of the NEDA board.

Villar said that both parties aim to come to an agreement by the end of the year and hopefully start construction in 2020.

Handover certificate of the feasibility study of the Davao City Expressway project. CCC highway consultants conducted the feasibility from November 2018 to October 2019. This will be followed by discussions on the financing of the project.

Villar said that the final cost has yet to be determined, but NEDA previously estimated it at P25.63 billion.

Exchange of letters for the Marawi sports complex and central market project.

According to the latest statement of Task Force Bangon Marawi, the central market project is estimated to cost over P400 million.

WATCH: DPWH Sec. Mark Villar on the 3 documents signed between PH and China.

The projects are:

-Panay-Guimaras bridge

-Davao City Expressway

-Marawi sports and central market complex@rapplerdotcom pic.twitter.com/AyXjF7dkt0 — Ralf Rivas (@RalfRivas) October 24, 2019

The two countries signed 3 more documents. These are:

China's donation of container testing equipment for the Bureau of Customs

China's donation of radio equipment to the Presidential Communications Operations Office

A document on the protocol of phytosanitary requirements for the export of agricultural products from the Philippines to China



Dominguez also said that the two parties discussed matters of mutual interest, including China's belt and road initiative and the regional comprehensive economic partnership agreement. – Rappler.com