MANILA, Philippines – Malls in metro areas across the country are adjusting their operating hours during the long All Saints’ Day weekend next week.

Below are mall schedules from Thursday to Sunday, October 31 to November 3, based on advisories from mall operators:

Eastwood Mall

October 31 - 11 am to 10 pm

November 1 and 2 - 11 am to 11 pm

to 11 pm November 3 - 10 am to 10 pm

Eastwood Citywalk

October 31 - 12 pm to 11 pm

November 1 and 2 - 12 pm to 12 am

November 3 - 11 am to 11 pm

Eastwood Cyber & Fashion Mall

October 31 to November 3 - 11 am to 9 pm

Uptown Mall

October 31 to November 2 - 10 am to 11 pm

Venice Grand Canal

October 31 - 11 am to 11 pm

November 1 to 2 - 10 am to 11 pm

Forbes Town

October 31 to November 3 - 11 am to 11 pm

Newport Mall

October 31 to November 1 - 12 pm to 12 am

November 2 to 3 - 10 am to 12 am

Lucky Chinatown

October 31 - 10 am to 10 pm

November 1 - 12 pm to 10 pm

November 2 to 3 - 10 am to 10 pm

Twin Lakes Tagaytay

October 31 to November 3 - 10 am to 8 pm

Southwoods Mall

October 31 - 10 am to 9 pm

November 1 - 12 pm to 9 pm

November 2 to 3 - 10 am to 9 pm

Three Central Mall

October 31 to November 3 - 10 am to 9 pm

Paseo Center

October 31 to November 3 - 10 am to 9 pm

San Lorenzo Place Mall

October 31 to November 3 - 7 am to 8 pm

Festive Walk Iloilo

October 31 - 10 am to 10 pm

November 1 - 12 pm to 10 pm

November 2 to 3 - 10 am to 10 pm

Bookmark this page. We are posting updates as additional advisories come in. – Rappler.com