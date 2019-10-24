MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Agriculture (DA) on Thursday, October 24, confirmed reports that some meat products from Central Luzon tested positive for African swine fever (ASF).

DA Spokesperson Noel Reyes said that quarantine personnel from Mindoro, as well as officers of the National Meat Inspection Service (NMIS) and Bureau of Animal Industry, were able to apprehend a passenger carrying tocino, hotdog, and other meat products tainted with ASF at Mindoro port.

“According to the person, nabili sa Central Luzon. Local pork.This shows that ‘yung mga pork products ay galing sa mga ASF-affected areas sa Luzon na naibenta, na-processed ng medium-scale enterprises,” Reyes said. (READ: FAST FACTS: What is African swine fever?)

(According to the person, the meat was bought in Central Luzon. Local pork. This shows that the meat products were from ASF-affected areas in Luzon and processed by medium scale enterprises)

Reyes said that this happened due to some backyard hog raisers hiding their pigs and did not want them culled.

He also blamed traders for not bringing the pigs to NMIS-accredited slaughter houses.

Reyes said they have yet to determine the brand of the meat products.

The Philippine Association of Meat Processors previously told lawmakers that the ASF virus can be killed after cooking.

However, international experts noted that there have been many cases abroad that challenge this. – Rappler.com