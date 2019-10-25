MANILA, Philippines – Mekeni Food Corporation on Friday, October 25, said that it is still validating reports that some of its products tested positive for African swine fever (ASF).

“For everyone’s peace of mind, we are doing everything that we can to validate this issue and have full transparency on the testing procedure conducted by the Bureau of Animal Industry,” said Mekeni Chief Executive Officer Prudencio Garcia.

Industry sources, as reported by the Philippine Star, pointed to the company as the brand of hotdogs and tocino confiscated in a port in Mindoro which tested positive for ASF.

Garcia defended the company and insisted that they adhere to the highest food safety and quality standards for many years. Moreover, he said that all of the company’s raw meats are inspected by the National Meat Inspection Service and had all required certifications.

“We fully comply with government regulations to ensure that our processes and products are within the required standards,” Garcia said.

Mekeni has yet to receive the official report.

While not harmful to humans, ASF is lethal to pigs and may wreak havoc on a multibillion-peso industry. (READ: Rappler Talk: Dealing with the African swine fever outbreak)

So far, only backyard hog raisers have validated ASF cases and no commercial farms have been hit as of posting. – Rappler.com