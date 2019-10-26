MANILA, Philippines – Mekeni Food Corporation initiated a voluntary recall of all pork-based products on Saturday, October 26, amid reports that some of their products tested positive for African swine fever (ASF).

“This is to ensure that we mitigate the possibility that our products inadvertently become carriers of ASF,” Mekeni said in a statement.

While it called for a recall, the company stressed that their products are safe for consumption. (READ: Rappler Talk: Dealing with the African swine fever outbreak)

Mekeni said that it had been fully compliant with all government regulations, and is cooperating with the Department of Agriculture (DA) and Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI) in testing their products for possible exposure to ASF.

"We have submitted samples of our pork-based products to the BAI as well as an independent testing facility," Mekeni said.

Despite industry sources pointing to Mekeni, the DA has still not named the brand with ASF-tainted goods.

ASF is not fatal to humans, but can be carriers and pass on the virus to pigs. – Rappler.com