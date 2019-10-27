MANILA, Philippines – The Bureau of Customs (BOC) in Subic has surged past its collection target for 2019, even exceeding it by P2.2 billion by the last week of October.

The BOC Subic announced that it has already collected P26.9 billion, exceeding its P24.7 billion target collection.

"As early as September, we already exceeded our target by P731 million. What we are collecting now is the excess,” said Port of Subic district collector Maritess Martin.

The achievement comes despite the country halting the importation of meat from countries where pigs have been found to have the African Swine Fever. Martin credited the Subic port's successful revenue collection to their personnel who are efficiently working on processing shipments.

The port’s revenue stems from taking in shipments of oil, petroleum, rice, food stuff, and motor vehicles. The port also recognized that much of its earnings came from top “revenue contributors” such as Nestle Philippines and Puregold.

The achievement, however, does not mean the port can already slack off.

According to Martin, she still needed to hit the monthly revenue target assigned to her, which for October is P200 million. She said they are on their way to exceed it, too, by about P100 million. – Rappler.com