MANILA, Philippines – Travelers flying to and from Korea can add the Clark International Airport in Pampanga as another transit point option, the Department of Transportation announced on Sunday, October 27.

Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade, Korean Air Regional Manager Cheol Lee, Luzon International Premier Airport Development orporation President and CEO Bi Yong Chungunco, and former Bases Conversion and Development Authority Senior Vice President Joshua Bingcang welcomed Korean Air’s Flight KE635 with a ceremonial water salute, marking its arrival on its maiden voyage to Clark.

The officials also welcomed passengers off the Korean Air flight.

Tugade said the addition of the Clark to Incheon flight is in line with goals to make Clark an air traffic and logistics hub and to improve Philippine travel and tourism.

"Today, it’s not about coming in and flying out, it’s all about trust. And I know that Korean Air came here not only because of the revenue that is to be generated, but more importantly, and this was mentioned to me by [Korea] Ambassador Han [Dong-Man]... 'If we are going to expand our operations in the Philippines, it’s because we want to show faith and trust in the Republic of the Philippines,'" Tugade said.

Travelers can expect the Clark-to-Incheon route to run daily, with one round trip each day.

South Korea was the top source of tourists in the Philippines in 2018.

Also at the ceremony were Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines Director General Jim Sydiongco, Office for Transportation Security Administrator Raul Del Rosario, Clark International Airport Corporation President Jaime Melo, Department of Toursim Regional Director Carolina Uy, Clark Development CorporationTourism Promotions Manager Noemi Julian, Korea Tourism Organization Director Joon Kil Jo, and other executives from the travel sector.– Rappler.com