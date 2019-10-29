BACOLOD CITY, Philippines – “Airfare is getting so high, some people [from Bacolod City] go all the way to IloIlo just to book a flight to Manila,” said Bacolod City Mayor Evelegio Leonardia.

This issue is exactly what budget airline AirAsia Philippines is aiming to resolve, as it launched Bacolod-Manila flights last Sunday, October 27.

AirAsia Philippines chief executive officer Ricardo Isla said that the company offered an average of 10% to 15% less ticket costs, likely disrupting the fare calculations of rivals Cebu Pacific and Philippine Airlines.

AirAsia currently offers 3 roundtrip Bacolod-Manila flights, which is its 12th domestic destination offering. Isla said that that 20% of its flights to the city of smiles has already been booked.

The company is aiming to offer up to 4 roundtrip flights, similar to the usual number of flights in other destinations.

@AirAsia’s Bacolod-Manila flight launch coincides with the last day of the Masskara festival celebration. Check out the schedule here. @rapplerdotcom pic.twitter.com/V1nqPN9NUN — Ralf Rivas (@RalfRivas) October 27, 2019

Isla noted that it is planning to get slots for more Bacolod flights through Clark and Cebu.

As more tourists are expected to flock especially during the Masskara festival and holiday season, Leonardia said that Bacolod can absorb new visitors as more hotel rooms are expected to be completed in the coming quarters. – Rappler.com