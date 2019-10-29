MANILA, Philippines – Just 3 months after the appointment of Gilbert Sta. Maria as its president, Lucio Tan Jr is now replacing him to take over the leadership of Philippine Airlines (PAL).

In a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange on Tuesday, October 29, PAL said that the Tan patriarch’s namesake assumed the role from Sta. Maria, who was “handpicked” by Tan Sr. himself last July.

Sta. Maria, who has almost 2 decades of leadership experience in the call center industry, cited “personal reasons” for the departure.

Tan’s sister, Vivienne, briefly held the post in transitional capacity before Sta. Maria’s appointment. Vivienne has since been appointed as a member of PAL's board of directors. – Rappler.com