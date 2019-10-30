MILAN, Italy – Fiat Chrysler and Groupe PSA, the maker of Peugeot and Citroen cars, announced Wednesday, October 30, they were in merger talks that could propel them into the top ranks as the world's 4th largest automaker.

Italian-US carmaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) confirmed in a statement that "there are ongoing discussions aimed at creating one of the world's leading mobility groups" with France's PSA after reports of the talks began to circulate.

The statement and a similar one from PSA offered no additional details.

A person with knowledge of the matter told Agence France-Presse on Tuesday, October 29, that a merger – which is not guaranteed – would create a firm valued at about $50 billion.

A merger would bring PSA access to the lucrative US market, while finally fulfilling the long-held goal of ex-FCA head Sergio Marchionne, who died last year, to merge the carmaker with another in order to survive escalating costs and global pressure to roll out electric vehicles.

The tie-up would make the new automaker the 4th largest in terms of sales behind Volkswagen, Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi, and Toyota, and would combine a host of well-known brands from Alfa Romeo, Jeep, and Dodge to Citroen, Opel, and Peugeot.

The negotiations come 4 months after talks to merge FCA with Renault broke down, a potential deal scuppered in part by resistance from the French government, which owns a stake in Renault as it does PSA.

Analyst Michael Hewson at CMC Markets UK cautioned in a note on Wednesday that political pressure from Paris could again be an obstacle, given that the French government holds an approximately 12% stake in PSA.

"It is hard not to see that this attempt by Fiat might well go the same way as the failed Renault attempt earlier this year," wrote Hewson. "Business and government always make uncomfortable bedfellows."

Under the FCA-PSA merger, Carlos Tavares, the chief executive of Peugeot's parent, Groupe PSA, would lead the company as CEO while John Elkann, chairman of FCA, would be chairman, the source said.

Discussions between the automakers are ongoing, the source said, confirming details first published in the Wall Street Journal.

According to Bloomberg News, FCA's board of directors is expected to hold an emergency meeting on Wednesday.

Consolidation

A merger of the two groups would bring under one roof Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroen, Dodge, DS, Jeep, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, and Vauxhall, while combining the strengths of the two groups.

Despite its Italian origins with Fiat, FCA does not have a very strong position in Europe compared to PSA with its French and German mass market brands. The company is also behind others in bringing electric cars to market, and investing in nascent forms of mobility such as self-driving cars.

PSA on the other hand is absent from the massive US market, where truck sales prevail and where FCA has Chrysler plus the Jeep, Dodge, and Ram brands.

"Both FCA and PSA need an alliance," Marco Bentivogli, head of the Italian trade union Fim-Cisl, said late on Tuesday when reports of merger talks first began to circulate.

"This is not the first time Elkann and Tavares have spoken," he added.

PSA posted a new record for revenues of 74 billion euros ($82 billion) in 2018 while FCA reported 110 billion euros in revenue.

The French group has a market capitalization of 22.54 billion euros on the Paris Stock Exchange, while FCA is valued at just over $28 billion on Wall Street and 20.74 billion euros in Milan.

FCA shares in Milan raced over 9% higher in morning trading. Meanwhile, PSA shares climbed more than 6% in Paris. – Rappler.com