GENEVA, Switzerland – A World Trade Organization arbitrator on Friday, November 1, authorized China to slap tariffs on US imports worth up to $3.58 billion annually in a years-long dispute over US anti-dumping practices, a trade official said.

China had asked the WTO for permission to hit the US with more than $7 billion in tariffs in the case.

The decision marks the first time the WTO has authorized China to impose tariffs in a trade dispute. – Rappler.com