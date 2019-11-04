MANILA, Philippines – Dennis Uy's Dito Telecommunity aims to attract Globe and Smart subscribers and gain at least 30% of the total market share within its first few years of operations.

As of 2018, Globe reigns supreme with over 74 million postpaid and prepaid subscribers, while Smart has over 60 million. This means that Globe has around 55% of the total market share, while Smart has 45%.

To achieve the ambitious goal, the Dennis Uy-led company has started to partner with various companies. Its latest partners are China Energy Equipment Company Ltd and Filipino-Malaysian consortium Zeal Power Construction and Development Corporation.

The two companies will serve as Dito's contractors and tower providers.

Dito has invested more than the P6 billion earmarked for the projects with the new partners, according to Dito's chief technology officer, retired major general Boy Santiago. (READ: FAST FACTS: Mislatel, the new major telco player)

It also previously teamed up with Lopez-led Sky Cable and Chavit Singson's LCS Holdings for various telecommunications facilities. (READ: From rivals to partners: Chavit Singson teams up with Dennis Uy for 3rd telco)

"The promising deals we have entered into are testament to Dito's commitment to work with all like-minded parties who want nothing more than to deliver fast, affordable, and safe internet connectivity that the Filipino people truly deserve," said Santiago.

Dito has yet to announce the availability of its mobile services and its priority so far is to provide fixed broadband internet services.

Formerly called Mislatel, Dito is composed of Uy's Udenna Corporation and Chelsea Logistics, with China Telecom as its foreign partner.

It promised to provide internet speed of 27 megabits per second (Mbps) on average in its 1st year of business, then 55 Mbps in its 2nd to 5th years of operations.

It pledged to provide over 37% nationwide coverage in its 1st year of operations and up to 84% in its 5th year.

Dito committed to spend a whopping P257 billion in 5 years, with the bulk or P150 billion to be spent during the 1st year of rollout. – Rappler.com