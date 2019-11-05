MANILA, Philippines – Prices of goods continued to rise at a desirable pace, with inflation clocking in at just 0.8% in October.

The Philippine Statistics Authority on Tuesday, November 5, announced the latest inflation figure, which is lower than the 0.9% registered in September and well within analysts' projections. (READ: What inflation means for you)

Low inflation made conditions ripe for the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas to cut interest rates and trim the amount banks need to hold in their reserves.

October's inflation figure is the lowest since May 2016. Year-to-date, inflation now stands at 2.6%.

While inflation is at its slowest pace in over 3 years, economists have warned of the so-called "base effect" distorting assessments of inflation levels.

This means that prices rose so much in the past two years that recent changes no longer appear that big. (READ: Duterte's economic team sees stable inflation until his term ends)

Moreover, low inflation may be a welcome development to consumers, but not to rice farmers.

Rice prices, which weigh the heaviest in computing inflation, have drastically dropped. However, farmers have reportedly been selling at a loss under the rice tariffication regime. – Rappler.com