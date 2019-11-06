MANILA, Philippines – Business permit applicants in Valenzuela City will be able to get provisional permits online in just 10 seconds, then their actual business plates through Grab Philippines.

Valenzuela City and Grab teamed up for the local government's 3S Plus Online Services, which includes Paspas Permit, an online business permit system.

Within 10 seconds after payment confirmation, applicants will receive provisionary permits that will allow them to start their business. The business plates will be delivered to them through GrabExpress.

Valenzuela City Mayor Rex Gatchalian and Grab Philippines president Brian Cu signed a memorandum of agreement for the partnership on Tuesday, November 5.

"As we all know, Grab has made on-demand delivery of parcels faster, and this partnership is a great complement to our 3S Plus Online Services," Gatchalian said.

With the online system, business permit applicants can avoid long lines at the city hall.

The Valenzuela City government and Grab will also create what they call a "hyper-localized mapping system" of the city to ensure accuracy and efficiency of GrabExpress bookings and deliveries. – Rappler.com