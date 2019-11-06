MANILA, Philippines – African swine fever (ASF) reached more northern parts of the National Capital Region, particularly Caloocan City and Malabon City, ASF task force head Reildrin Morales said on Wednesday, November 6.

Over 200 pigs have been culled collectively in the two new areas.

Authorities have so far culled around 70,000 pigs in Luzon since ASF was confirmed to have reached the Philippines last September.

Despite the new cases, Morales is confident that authorities can contain and eradicate the deadly disease. (READ: Pork from China caused African swine fever outbreak in Philippines)

The Department of Agriculture previously identified Rizal, Pangasinan, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Cavite, and Quezon City in Metro Manila as areas with ASF.

ASF cannot harm humans, but it threatens the multibillion-peso hog industry in the country. – Rappler.com