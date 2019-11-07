MANILA, Philippines – Battling global market forces and domestic politics, the Philippines' gross domestic product (GDP) growth managed to rise to 6.2% in the 3rd quarter of 2019, but still not enough to pull it up to the target band for the year.

The Philippine Statistics Authority said on Thursday, November 7, that GDP growth for the 1st 3 quarters of the year averaged at 5.8%, a couple of percentage points away from the goal of 6% to 7%.

GDP growth managed to recover as government expenditures picked up after the delayed passage of the 2019 national budget.

The Philippines is also an indirect victim of the bitter trade war between the United States and China that is causing a global economic slowdown.

The GDP is an economic indicator which accounts for all the finished goods and services produced within the country in a specific period.

Aside from government spending, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is helping out by aggressively lowering interest rates it had tightened last year due to high inflation. The amount banks need to hold in their reserves was also lowered, improving market liquidity.

Farm output also improved in the 3rd quarter, helping improve the GDP figure. – Rappler.com