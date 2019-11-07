BATANGAS, Philippines – A Chinese-cuisine food chain stopped serving pork meals from its menu in all its branches in this province.

Upon entering Chowking’s branch along Star tollway in Lipa City, the staff taking orders enumerates the menu by first saying that pork meals and ingredients are not available. These include siopao asado, pork chao fan, sweet and sour pork rice meal, and others. Only beef, chicken, and seafood products can be ordered.

A server said they started implementing the pork-less menu Sunday, November 3. They were not aware how long the situation would last. She also clarified that only branches in the province of Batangas were affected.

Last October 21, Batangas Governor Hermilando Mandanas signed Memorandum Circular No. 03 banning the entry of all live pigs, pork and formulated swine feeds from entering the province to prevent the spread of African swine fever.

“All incoming hog transport carriers, closed vans, and feed ingredients carriers are subject to inspection and shall be cleared by the Office of the Provincial Veterinarian before entering the province. All refrigerated/closed vans entering the province are subject to inspection and disinfection,” the document read.

The circular also prohibited using, selling, or displaying imported frozen pork in restaurants, hotels, wet markets, groceries and supermarkets.

Shipments of pork products will be stopped and will either be confiscated or sent back to the point of origin.

Last October 28, Agriculture Secretary William Dar inaugurated the first automated disinfection facility along Star Tollway.

“This is very important para hindi maikalat ‘yung virus galing (to stop the spread of the) virus Metro Manila or any other areas. First of its kind. We’ll see to it that we’ll have more of this in those critical and strategic areas,” Dar said. – Rappler.com