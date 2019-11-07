MANILA, Philippines – The Manila Electric Company (Meralco) will be increasing power rates by P0.47 per kilowatt hour (kWh) this November, as supply tightens in the Luzon grid.

The overall rate for a typical household consuming 200 kWh will be at P9.56 per kWh in November from October's P9.09 per kWh. This means an increase of around P94 in the typical household's total electricity bill.

But Meralco said electricity rates this month are still almost P1 per kWh lower than in April 2019.

The Luzon grid was placed on yellow alert twice last October due to forced outages of several power plants and the maintenance shutdown of the Malampaya natural gas facility from October 12 to 15.

Meralco encouraged customers to continue practicing energy efficiency initiatives to help manage their electricity consumption. – Rappler.com