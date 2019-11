This page will be updated as more advisories come in.

MANILA, Philippines – Shopping malls in the country will be adjusting their operating hours for the holiday season.

Check the schedules below, beginning with the days leading up to Christmas and until New Year's Day.

Megaworld Lifestyle Malls

Eastwood Mall and Eastwood Citywalk

November 4 to December 23 - Monday to Thursday 11 am-11 pm, Friday to Saturday 11 am-12 mn, Sunday 10 am-11 pm

December 24 - 10 am-9 pm

December 25 - 11 am-11 pm

December 26 - 11 am-11 pm

December 27 to 28 - 11 am-12 mn

December 29 - 10 am-11 pm

December 30 - 11 am-11 pm

December 31 - 11 am-2 am

January 1 - 12 nn-11 pm

Eastwood Cyber and Fashion Mall

November 4 to December 23 - 11 am-9 pm

December 24 - 11 am-9 pm

December 25 - 11 am-9 pm

December 26 to 31 - 11 am-9 pm

January 1 - 12 nn-9 pm

Uptown Mall

December 15 to 23 - 10 am-11 pm

December 24 - 9 am-8 pm

December 25 - 12 nn-11 pm

December 26 to 30 - 10 am-11 pm

December 31 - 9 am-8 pm

January 1 - 12 nn-10 pm

Venice Grand Canal

November 5 to December 23 - Monday to Friday 11 am-11 pm, Saturday to Sunday 10 am-11 pm

December 24 - 11 am-9 pm

December 25 - 11 am-11 pm

December 26 to 27 - 11 am-11 pm

December 28 to 29 - 10 am-11 pm

December 31 - 11 am-7 pm

January 1 - 11 am-11 pm

Forbes Town

December 24 - 10 am-9 pm

December 25 - 12 nn-11 pm

December 30 - 11 am-11 pm

December 31 - 10 am-9 pm

January 1 - 12 nn-11 pm

Newport Mall

December 1 to 15 - Monday to Thursday 12 nn-12 mn, Friday to Sunday 10 am-12 mn

December 16 to 23 - 10 am-12 mn

December 24 - 10 am-7 pm

December 25 to 31 - 10 am-12 mn

Lucky Chinatown

November 30 - 9 am-10 pm

all weekends of November and December - 9 am-10 pm

December 16 to 20 and 23 - 9 am-10 pm

December 24 - 9 am-7 pm

December 25 to 27 - 9 am-10 pm

December 30 - 9 am-10 pm

December 31 - 9 am-7 pm

January 1 - 12 nn-10 pm

San Lorenzo Place

December 1 to 23 - 7 am-8 pm

December 24 - 7 am-7 pm

December 25 - 10 am-9 pm

December 26 to 30 - 7 am-8 pm

December 31 - 7 am-7 pm

January 1 - 10 am-9 pm

The Village Square Alabang

December 1 to 23 and 26 to 29 - 10 am-9 pm

December 24 - 10 am-7 pm

December 25 - 12 nn-9 pm

December 30 - 10 am-9 pm

December 31 - 10 am-7 pm

January 1 - 12 nn-9 pm

Alabang West Parade

November 30 - 11 am-9 pm

December 1 to 23 and 26 to 29 - 11 am-9 pm

December 24 - 11 am-7 pm

December 25 - 12 nn-9 pm

December 30 - 11 am-9 pm

December 31 - 11 am-7 pm

January 1 - 12 nn-9 pm

Paseo Center and Three Central

November 4 to December 14 - 10 am-9 pm

December 15 to 23 - 10 am-10 pm

December 24 - 10 am-7 pm

December 25 - 12 nn-9 pm

December 26 to 29 - 10 am-9 pm

December 30 - 10 am-10 pm

December 31 - 10 am-7 pm

January 1 - 12 nn-9 pm

Twin Lakes Tagaytay

November to December - 10 am-8 pm

Southwoods Mall

November 30 - 10 am-10 pm

all weekends of December - 10 am-10 pm

December 24 and 31 - 9 am-7 pm

December 25 - 10 am-10 pm

January 1 - 12 nn-9 pm

Festive Walk Iloilo

all weekends of December - 10 am-11 pm

December 24 - 9 am-8 pm

December 25 - 9 am-10 pm

December 29 - 10 am-11 pm

December 30 - 10 am-11 pm

December 31 - 9 am-8 pm

January 1 - 12 nn-10 pm

Ortigas Malls

Greenhills

November 2 to 10, 16 to 17, 23 to 24, and 30; December 1; January 4 to 5 - 10 am-10 pm

November 11 to 15, 18 to 22, 25 to 29; December 2 to 5, 9 to 12, 16 to 19; January 2 to 3, 6 to 10 - 11 am-10 pm

December 6, 13, 20, 23, 26, 27, 30 - 11 am-11 pm

December 7 to 8, 14 to 15, 21 to 22, 28 to 29 - 10 am-11 pm

December 24 and 31 - 11 am-7 pm

December 25 and January 1 - 12 nn-11 pm

Tiendesitas

November 2 to 10, 16 to 17, 23 to 24, 30; December 1, 7 to 8, 14 to 15, 21 to 22, 28 to 30 - 10 am-10 pm

November 11 to 15, 18 to 22, 25 to 29; December 2 to 6, 9 to 13, 16 to 20, 23, 26 to 27 - 11 am-10 pm

December 24 and 31 - 11 am-7 pm

December 25 and January 1 - 12 nn-11 pm

Estancia

November 2 to 10, 15 to 17, 22 to 24, 29 to 30; December 1, 6 to 8, 13 to 15, 20 to 22, 27 to 29 - 10 am-10 pm

November 11 to 14, 18 to 21, 25 to 28; December 2 to 5, 9 to 12, 16 to 19, 23, 26, 30 - 11 am-10 pm

December 24 and 31 - 11 am-7 pm

December 25 and January 1 - 12 nn-11 pm

– Rappler.com