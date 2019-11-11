MANILA, Philippines – Philippine Airlines (PAL) Holdings president Lucio "Bong" Tan Jr died on Monday, November 11. He was 53.

"His untimely passing leaves a big void in our hearts and our group's management team which would be very hard to fill," the Tan family said in a statement.

Sources earlier told Rappler that Tan, son and namesake of tycoon Lucio Tan, suffered an aneurysm.

Tan was hospitalized at the Cardinal Santos Medical Center last Saturday, November 9, after collapsing during a basketball game. The family said then that he was in stable condition.

Tan had just replaced Gilbert Santa Maria as PAL Holdings president and chief operating officer last October 28. Santa Maria remains president of PAL Incorporated, the operations arm of the flag carrier.

Tan was also the head coach of the University of the East Red Warriors in the UAAP men's basketball tournament.

He is survived by his wife Julie, and sons Lucio Tan III and Kyle.

The Tan family has business interests in real estate, banking, tobacco, and beverages. The LT Group's total assets amount to over P1 trillion.

The patriarch, 85-year-old Lucio Sr, was ranked by Forbes as the 6th richest man in the Philippines with a net worth of over P173 billion. – Rappler.com