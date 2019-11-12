MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte visited the wake of tycoon John Gokongwei Jr late Monday, November 11, and then the wake of Philippine Airlines (PAL) Holdings president Lucio "Bong" Tan Jr early Tuesday, November 12.

Both wakes are being held at Heritage Park in Taguig City.

The 93-year-old Gokongwei died last Saturday, November 9.

Malacañang hailed him as "an exceptional and ideal Filipino" who created "an empire that made substantial contributions to the country's growth and development."

Gokongwei's JG Summit Holdings, with total assets reaching P819.3 billion, is a conglomerate spanning food and real estate to banking and aviation. (READ: How John Gokongwei built his empire from selling peanuts)

Tan died on Monday, November 11, two days after collapsing during a basketball game. He was 53.

Sources earlier told Rappler that Tan, son and namesake of tycoon Lucio Tan, suffered an aneurysm.

Tan had just replaced Gilbert Santa Maria as PAL Holdings president and chief operating officer last October 28.

Prior to his death, Tan also called the shots for the University of the East – the school owned by his father – as head coach of the men's basketball team in the UAAP. (READ: Basketball community mourns passing of UE head coach Bong Tan) – Rappler.com