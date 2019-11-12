MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte's economic team revised the list of the administration's big-ticket infrastructure projects, as some of the items on the old list faced engineering and cost problems.

The new Build, Build, Build list, which Rappler obtained through a reliable source, now features 100 projects instead of 75. (READ: Expensive, too much work: Duterte's team rethinks infra projects)

The projects were jointly approved by the powerful National Economic and Development Authority Board's Committee on Infrastructure (NEDA Infracom) and Investment Coordination Committee-Cabinet Committee (ICC-CC).

Rappler's source said Presidential Adviser for Flagship Programs and Projects Vince Dizon presented the new list to the committees. The members of the committees gave comments on the list. Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III then called for a motion for approval, to which the committees swiftly responded in the affirmative.

Duterte will now need at least P4.3 trillion to complete all 100 projects.

The new list divides projects into 5 categories:

transport and mobility water urban development and renewal (including disaster resilience projects) information and communications technology power

The economic team had 3 major considerations for the inclusion of the projects. These are:

urgency which addresses a current problem or concern national or regional significance which relates to the impact or benefits of the project that can be felt by more people in a wider area game-changing nature of the project which relates to the significant impacts on people's lives and on the conduct of business in the country

There are 71 projects aiming to address problems in transport and mobility. The government will be allocating a whopping P3.9 trillion for these.

The Duterte administration targets to complete 11 projects that would address the country's water needs.

These projects require a total of P167 billion.

At least P133 billion will be needed for 9 projects which address urban development and renewal.

These projects also address disaster risk mitigation.

New on the list of priority and expensive projects are those involving information and communications technology.

There are 7 projects under this category, amounting to a total of P71.9 billion.

The new list features two power projects worth over P20 billion.

Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon called Duterte's infrastructure push a "dismal failure" on Tuesday, November 12, months after he already called out its "terrible performance."

As of October 15, only two projects had been completed out of the original target of 75. – with reports from Aika Rey/Rappler.com