MANILA, Philippines – In Valenzuela City, businessmen can get permits from city hall in a matter of minutes after the local government launched an integrated online permit system on Tuesday, November 12.

Under Valenzuela City's "Paspas Permit," the process of securing a business permit will take only around 10 minutes, city officials said at the launch led by Valenzuela Mayor Rex Gatchalian.

The new end-to-end online application system is an upgrade from the city's current system, which had a disjointed design that discouraged applicants from tapping it. Gatchalian said that the new system ensures a smooth process from application, assessment, to payment, all in one unit.

Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez, who was at the launch, hoped that the system would be replicated in all government agencies.

"This will be the future. This will be the benchmark.... This will have to be replicated at all levels of government," Lopez said, adding that even transactions with the Bureau of Internal Revenue, Social Security System, PAG-Ibig, and Philhealth, among others, should also be done this way.

In other local government units, business permits can be processed from within a day to even up to 60 days for certain permits. Gatchalian said that Valenzuela would be willing to share the Paspas Permit system with other LGUs for free, with added tech support.

How does it work? Gatchalian likened securing a business permit under the Paspas Permit sytem to booking a flight or going online shopping – one need not to city hall for the process itself.

Applicants can register an account, fill out the online application form, submit the requirements, make payments, and receive a temporary business permit all in 8 to 10 minutes. After confirmation of payment, the provisional permit will be issued within 10 seconds.

Applicants can view the status of their transaction by logging in to their accounts or by checking their emails.

Business permit applicants can start using the system on Wednesday, November 13. In January 2020, the Paspas Permit system will be accessible through mobile phones, through the mobile application of Valenzuela City.

How about other transactions with city hall? The Paspas Permit system is only one component of the 3S Plus Valenzuela City Online Services, the city's upgraded online application system.

This system will also allow residents to process the following:

Real property tax payments

Requests for certified true copy of tax declaration

Tax mapping certificates

Certificate of non-improvement and appraisal of real property

Building and construction permit application

Requests for documents such as true copy of birth, death, and marriage certificates

Court decisions

How can applicants pay? The city government has coordinated with PayMaya, Landbank, and DBP for payment channels using debit or credit cards.

How can documents be delivered? Applicants can have their documents delivered via Grab Express or Wide Wide World Express.

The documents can be issued within 3 to 5 working days after the online application, provided that the documents submitted were complete and accurate. If not, the applicant will receive an email regarding any discrepancies found on the documents, as well as permit revocation. – Rappler.com