MANILA, Philippines – CDO Foodsphere chairman and co-founder Jose "Pepe" Ong died on Thursday, November 14, the company announced on its social media accounts. He was 78.

"Boss Pepe, as we fondly called him, was a loving father not just to his immediate family, but also to his CDO Foodsphere family," CDO said.

"He was our coach, our rock – always inspiring us with pioneering ideas, his passion and resilience; always there to remind us that nothing is impossible," the company added.

CDO was founded by Ong and his wife Corazon. It is known for its sausages, hams, bacon, hamburger patties, and tuna. – Rappler.com