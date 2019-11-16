MANILA, Philippines – Elizabeth Yu Gokongwei, wife of the late tycoon John Gokongwei Jr, died on Saturday, November 16. She was 85.

She passed away a week after her husband died last Saturday, November 9, said her daughter Lisa Gokongwei Cheng in a Facebook post.

"Our mother was a very private person. We would like to honor her privacy at this time. Private wake details will be shared with friends and family," said Lisa.

Elizabeth is survived by children Lance, Robina, Lisa, Faith, Hope, and Marcia.

Elizabeth and John were married for 61 years. – Rappler.com