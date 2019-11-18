MANILA, Philippines – Oil companies will be adjusting prices effective on Tuesday, November 19, as market forces place upward pressure on gasoline.

Petron and Clean Fuel will be raising gasoline prices by P0.80 per liter, while Shell and Petro Gazz will increase theirs by P0.85 per liter.

All companies will increase rates on Tuesday, except for Clean Fuel which will implement its new rate on Wednesday, November 20.

Diesel prices of Petron and Clean Fuel will be reduced by P0.30 per liter, while Petro Gazz and Shell will lower prices by P0.15 per liter.

Clean Fuel already lowered diesel prices last Sunday, November 17.

Meanwhile, Petron will lower kerosene prices by P0.20 per liter, while Shell will lower it further by P0.25 per liter. – Rappler.com