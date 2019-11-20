MANILA, Philippines – Semirara Mining and Power Corporation (SMPC) suspended all mining activities covered by a particular contract, due to a deadly mudflow incident in Antique last October.

In a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange, the Consunji-led mining company said the Department of Energy (DOE) directed it to suspend mining operations under Coal Operating Contract No. 5.

SMPC received the DOE's letter on Tuesday, November 19, but the document was dated November 14.

The suspension will remain in effect until the following conditions are complied with:

SMPC should address the existing and continuing apparent risk in the Casay Lake area near and adjacent to the operations of the Molave Pit. It must also conduct a geo-hazard assessment of the area and submit specific plans to remove the hazard. For other areas under the development and production stage, SMPC must conduct a geo-hazard assessment in all existing and proposed mining areas to identify and determine the risks and appropriate mitigating measures. Health and safety programs must also be reviewed.

"Since the October 2 incident, SMPC has been in close coordination and full cooperation with the DOE on all its legal and regulatory compliances, particularly the safety aspect of its operations," SMPC said.

The mudslide resulted in the death of an SMPC employee. The DOE is investigating the matter. – Rappler.com