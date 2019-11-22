MANILA, Philippines – People traveling between Metro Manila and Cavite will soon have an alternate mode of transportation as the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and the Maritime Industry Authority (Marina) announced ferry operations set to be launched between those areas.

The DOTr and Marina announced that the dry run of the first phase of ferry operations from Cavite to Metro Manila and vice versa will be in the first week of December.

Phase 1:

Metro Star Ferry Terminal (Cavite City Hall)/Sangley Port to SM MOA Ferry Terminal

Metro Star Ferry Terminal (Cavite City Hall)/Sangley Port to CCP Port

Phase 2:

Metro Star Ferry Terminal (Cavite City Hall)/Sangley Port to Escolta, Manila

Metro Star Ferry Terminal (Cavite City Hall)/Sangley Port to Lawton Ferry Terminal

Shogun Ships Company, Incorporated, Starlite Ferries, Seaborne Shipping Lines Incorporated, and Pinoy Catamaran Corporation are also eyeing participation in the ferry route implementation.

Meanwhile, Marina encouraged other companies to consider joining the ferry service.

Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade had earlier said that the government began testing ferry operations that will transport airplane passengers from Pasay City to Sangley Airport in 18 to 24 minutes.

The local government of Cavite proposed to expand the Sangley Airport into an international gateway, which would aid the decongestion of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport. – Rappler.com