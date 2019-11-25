MANILA, Philippines – The premyo or lottery bonds of the Bureau of the Treasury (BTr) will give investors a chance to win a hotel unit from DoubleDragon Properties.

In a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange on Monday, November 25, Edgar "Injap" Sia's DoubleDragon said it will be giving away a Hotel 101 unit in the Fort to a lucky investor of the government's premyo bonds. The deal was made possible through an agreement with FINEX Academy.

While the winner cannot live in the hotel unit, he or she would be entitled to a monthly income share from the project.

Every P500 investment is equivalent to one bond unit, which will serve as one entry in the quarterly raffle draw. Moreover, the bond unit is valid until the final raffle draw date and does not expire after each raffle draw.

The hotel unit will be awarded net of all applicable taxes, fees, and charges.

"The premyo bonds are a great way to incentivize first-time retail bond investors to try out investment instruments like this as a way for them to optimize and diversify their savings. It is also a great way to support our country and help spur inclusive growth," said Sia.

The BTr is selling premyo bonds at a coupon of 3% until December 13, with a maturity of one year. Bondholders can also win up to P1 million during quarterly raffles.

The BTr has reduced the barrier of investment from P5,000 to just P500. The treasury aims to raise an initial P3 billion from the offering.

You can check how to buy premyo bonds and how much you can earn from them here.

"Premyo Bonds Para sa Bayan intends to pull in small savers and our overseas kababayan (countrymen) to share in our nation building. Existing deposit account holders can order online in the comforts of their home," said National Treasurer Rosalia de Leon. – Rappler.com