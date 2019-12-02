MANILA, Philippines – The terminals at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) will be closed on Tuesday, December 3, from 11 am to 11 pm, due to the anticipated onslaught of Typhoon Tisoy.

The typhoon is expected to make landfall in the Albay-Sorsogon area in Bicol between Monday evening, December 2, and early Tuesday morning, December 3.

Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) officials said the resumption of operations may be earlier or later than 11 pm on Wednesday, depending on the strength of the typhoon.

When flight operations resume, scheduled flights will be prioritized, followed by recovery flights that had prior approval from the MIAA.

Regular runway maintenance from 1:30 am to 3:30 am will be suspended for 3 days after the resumption of flights to allow for recovery flights.

MIAA general manager Ed Monreal advised stranded passengers to stay at home and avoid going to the airport on December 3. He also advised them to coordinate with their airline carriers for their flight information. – Rappler.com