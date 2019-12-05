MANILA, Philippines – Inflation or the rate of increase in the prices of goods bounced to 1.3% in November from the low 0.8% registered in October, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said on Thursday, December 5.

Analysts already anticipated the jump, as the month is usually the start of higher consumption, leading up to Christmas in December. When consumers buy more, prices tend to rise too. (READ: What inflation means for you)

Base effects from 2018's inflation spike have also faded. This just means that the calculation for the figures this year were affected by the high numbers registered from last year.

While inflation has jumped, the government's economic team expects it to remain muted and well within the target band of 2% to 4% until 2022.

"With food supply stable thanks to better weather conditions and legislation that removed restrictions on rice imports, the important subgroup of the CPI (consumer price index) has fallen into deflation," said ING Bank Manila senior economist Nicholas Mapa in an earlier forecast. – Rappler.com