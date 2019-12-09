HELLO FEATURE MARKUP VAL:

RISKY BUSINESS:

Why gov’t made sure Manila Water,
Maynilad would earn

Part 2: What is 'onerous' now was logical before. Rappler looks at the history of how government enticed the private sector to take over water services.

By Ralf Rivas
December 9, 2019



