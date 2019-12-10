This page will be updated as more advisories come in.

MANILA, Philippines – Banks will implement adjusted schedules for the Christmas and New Year holidays.

Check the schedules below.

Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI)

The banking hours of more than 100 BPI and BPI Family Savings Bank (BFSB) branches will be extended.

Certain branches will extend operating hours by an hour during weekdays from December 9, 2019, to January 3, 2020. Click the links below.

BPI branches

BFSB branches

Some branches will also be open during the Saturdays of December.

BPI branches

BFSB branches

– Rappler.com