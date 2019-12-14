Please refresh this page for updates.

MANILA, Philippines – A number of flights were canceled on Saturday, December 14, following an incident involving a Jetstar plane at the runway of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

Check the list of canceled flights below.

CEBU PACIFIC

Saturday, December 14

5J487/5J488 Manila-Bacolod-Manila

5J901/5J902 Manila-Caticlan (Boracay)-Manila

5J553/5J554 Manila-Cebu-Manila

5J325/5J326 Manila-Legazpi-Manila

5J506/5J507 Manila-Tuguegarao-Manila

5J659/5J660 Manila-Tacloban-Manila

5J379/5J380 Manila-Cagayan de Oro (Laguindingan)-Manila

– Rappler.com