Canceled flights due to Jetstar runway mishap
MANILA, Philippines – A number of flights were canceled on Saturday, December 14, following an incident involving a Jetstar plane at the runway of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).
Check the list of canceled flights below.
CEBU PACIFIC
- 5J487/5J488 Manila-Bacolod-Manila
- 5J901/5J902 Manila-Caticlan (Boracay)-Manila
- 5J553/5J554 Manila-Cebu-Manila
- 5J325/5J326 Manila-Legazpi-Manila
- 5J506/5J507 Manila-Tuguegarao-Manila
- 5J659/5J660 Manila-Tacloban-Manila
- 5J379/5J380 Manila-Cagayan de Oro (Laguindingan)-Manila
