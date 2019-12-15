BAGUIO, Philippines – Another extension of the Tarlac-Pangasinan-La Union Expressway (TPLEX) was opened on Sunday, December 15, for motorists to use during the holiday season until it is closed again in January for the construction of the final section of the expressway.

The four-kilometer Sison-Rosario section, which runs parallel to the existing highway, can shave about 30 minutes of travel from Metro Manila to Baguio City.

The Sison-Rosario section took almost two years to finish because of right-of-way problems.

A local road contractor, Christopher Orpilla, said the Sison-Rosario section will be toll-free during the Christmas season, but he did not specify the inclusive dates.

However, Orpilla added that the section will be closed in January when work on the final section of the TPLEX will commence.

The Pozorrubio-Sison section will be about 7 kilometers long and is expected to open in the first quarter of next year.

This will complete the TPLEX which will cut travel to Baguio from Metro Manila to just 3 to 4 hours. – Rappler.com