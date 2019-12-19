MANILA, Philippines – Sending cash is now more convenient, as LBC Express and Cebuana Lhuillier's networks have been merged.

The two companies inked a partnership which basically allows customers to send cash from Cebuana Lhuillier which can be claimed in any LBC Express branch and vice versa. (READ: OFW remittances hit all-time high, but families still run out of cash – study)

"This partnership gives us the opportunity to serve more people with our combined networks and branches," said LBC Express president Miguel Angel Camahort.

LBC Express is the market leader in retail and corporate courier and cargo, money remittance, and logistics services. It has 6,400 locations, partners, and agents in over 30 countries.

Meanwhile, Cebuana Lhuillier is the country's largest microfinance service provider. It has 2,500 branches with 6,500 domestic partners nationwide and over 1.5 million physical and virtual touch points worldwide.

"Our partnership with LBC Express will make money remittance easier and more accessible to Filipinos," said Cebuana Lhuillier president Jean Henri Lhuillier. – Rappler.com