MANILA, Philippines – Tycoon Ramon Ang is the first Filipino to join the elite list of Bloomberg's 50 global icons and innovators, which comprises some of the world's most influential thought leaders in various fields.

The chief of San Miguel Corporation (SMC) joins Bloomberg's diverse and unranked list for 2019, alongside environmental activist Greta Thunberg, singer and fashion icon Rihanna, and Libra co-creator David Marcus. (READ: Meet Ramon Ang, Filipino billionaire and Duterte's friend)

Other notable personalities on the list are Warner Media News and Sports chairman and CNN president Jeff Zucker, TV host Jon Stewart, Glaxosmithkline chief executive officer (CEO) Emma Walmsley, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, American gymnast Simone Biles, Walmart CEO Doug McMillon, Disney International chairman Kevin Mayer, and celebrity and Kylie Cosmetics CEO Kylie Jenner.

"I hope this helps to showcase the many great and positive things happening in our country," Ang said.

SMC is one of the Philippines' largest conglomerates, raking in a whopping P1 trillion in revenues in 2018 or around 5.9% of the country's gross domestic product.

Aside from food and beverage, Ang's conglomerate is also involved in various infrastructure projects.

Ang is currently building the Metro Rail Transit Line 7 project, which will stretch from North EDSA through Quezon City, to San Jose del Monte City, Bulacan.

SMC's biggest and most ambitious upcoming project to date is the 2,500-hectare New Manila International Airport project in Bulacan, which would cost around $15 billion. Ang was quoted as saying several times that SMC will shoulder all costs on its own.

Ang is also a known philanthropist. Through the San Miguel Foundation, he has channeled billions of pesos towards housing projects, hospitals, schools, and libraries.

Ang has an estimated net worth of $2.8 billion, according to Forbes. – Rappler.com