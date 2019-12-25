MANILA, Philippines – Mobile and internet services became unavailable in parts of the Visayas and Southern Luzon due to the damage brought by Typhoon Ursula (Phanfone).

In a Facebook post, telecommunications giant Globe said the following provinces in Eastern Visayas and Western Visayas are heavily affected by the typhoon:

Eastern Samar

Samar

Leyte

Capiz

Aklan (including Boracay)

Globe did not specify which provinces in Southern Luzon are affected.

"We wish to assure our customers that Globe personnel are doing their best to accelerate the restoration of services," the telco said.

Smart has not issued a similar announcement as of writing. (IN PHOTOS: Buildings, homes destroyed as Typhoon Ursula batters parts of Visayas) – Rappler.com