Airports' status in aftermath of Typhoon Ursula
MANILA, Philippines – Six out of 7 airports in the Philippines that sustained damage due to Typhoon Ursula are now back to limited to normal operations, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) said.
In an advisory sent to media at around 3 pm Thursday, December 26, CAAP gave updates on CAAP-operated airports that were affected by the typhoon. Only the San Jose Airport in San Jose, Occidental Mindoro remains shut down after sustaining approximately 30% damage.
Kalibo International Airport
- Domestic operations resumed by 5 pm on December 26
- International airport operations suspended from December 25 to 27 (7:59 AM) due to terminal building clearing and restoration
- Domestic arrival and check-in areas of the passenger terminal building can still be used
- No damage on the runway and tower facilities
Roxas Airport
- Currently fully operational but communications have been downgraded to advisory service
- Open for day operations only, not for night operations
San Jose Airport
- Undergoing clearing operations
- Flight operations will resume on Saturday, December 28
Tacloban Airport
- Back to normal operations after immediate clearing operations
Puerto Princesa International Airport and Iloilo International Airport
- Sustained minimal damage but operating normally
Caticlan Airport
- Back to normal operations after being briefly closed for clearing and inspection
CAAP said airports that were likely to be affected by the typhoon have "secured its equipment, boarded their facilities, coordinated with the local NDRRMC offices, and [have] activated disruption procedures" prior to the typhoon's landfall. – Rappler.com