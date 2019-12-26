MANILA, Philippines – Six out of 7 airports in the Philippines that sustained damage due to Typhoon Ursula are now back to limited to normal operations, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) said.

In an advisory sent to media at around 3 pm Thursday, December 26, CAAP gave updates on CAAP-operated airports that were affected by the typhoon. Only the San Jose Airport in San Jose, Occidental Mindoro remains shut down after sustaining approximately 30% damage.

Kalibo International Airport

Domestic operations resumed by 5 pm on December 26

International airport operations suspended from December 25 to 27 (7:59 AM) due to terminal building clearing and restoration

Domestic arrival and check-in areas of the passenger terminal building can still be used

No damage on the runway and tower facilities

Roxas Airport

Currently fully operational but communications have been downgraded to advisory service

Open for day operations only, not for night operations

San Jose Airport

Undergoing clearing operations

Flight operations will resume on Saturday, December 28

Tacloban Airport

Back to normal operations after immediate clearing operations

Puerto Princesa International Airport and Iloilo International Airport

Sustained minimal damage but operating normally

Caticlan Airport

Back to normal operations after being briefly closed for clearing and inspection

CAAP said airports that were likely to be affected by the typhoon have "secured its equipment, boarded their facilities, coordinated with the local NDRRMC offices, and [have] activated disruption procedures" prior to the typhoon's landfall. – Rappler.com