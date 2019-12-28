MANILA, Philippines – Damage to agriculture from Typhoon Ursula (Phanfone) went up to P782.97 million, the Department of Agriculture (DA) said on Saturday, December 28.

This is an increase from the initial figure of P695.85 million, due to an updated report from Western Visayas and Eastern Visayas.

In its statement, the DA said the volume of production loss on rice, corn, high-value crops, livestock, and fisheries reached 6,655 metric tons, affecting 8,697 hectares and 56,179 farmers and fisherfolk. There were also reported damage to agri-infrastructure.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council's report as of 12 pm Saturday gave the following breakdown:

Rice - P62.86 million

Corn - P9.21 million

High-value crops - P22.69 million

Fisheries - P587.41 million

Livestock - P243,390

Agri-infrastructure - P13.46 million

DA regional field offices are currently crafting rehabilitation and recovery plans for the typhoon-stricken areas. They are still in the process of conducting field validation to determine the extent of the typhoon's impact.

Apart from the P60-million fund under the Survival Recovery program of the Agricultural Credit Policy Council, the Philippine Crop Insurance Corporation could pay for the indemnity of all affected and insured farmers and fisherfolk.

The typhoon exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Saturday morning, leaving at least 28 people dead in its wake. – Rappler.com