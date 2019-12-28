MANILA, Philippines – The National Power Corporation (Napocor) was tapped to help fix power outages in the Camotes Islands off mainland Cebu.

Napocor signed a deed of usufruct with the Cebu provincial government on December 20 to assist in the improvement of outdated power lines in the islands.

Cebu Governor Gwen Garcia, who visited Camotes last month, called on Napocor and the Camotes Electric Cooperative (Celco) to coordinate and resolve power issues so electricity there would be distributed more efficiently.

Celco's facilities have been in place in the islands for around 28 years without being upgraded. The cooperative was also still using a single-phase electric distribution system, instead of the 3-phase system more commonly used today.

These outdated facilities are causing power outages in Camotes, despite having no recorded shortfall in the power supply there.

Napocor president Pio Benavidez said they are waiting for the passage of a resolution by the Cebu Provincial Board asking for their assistance, so that they could begin assessing the power situation in Camotes.

The budget for upgrading power facilities in Camotes Islands will be included in Napocor's 2021 budget, added Benavidez. – Rappler.com