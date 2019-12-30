MANILA, Philippines – Creative industries in the Philippines are potential contributors to the country's economy and should be promoted by the government, the state think tank Philippine Institute for Development Studies said.

At the Public Seminar on Digital Trade organized by the institute on December 9, PIDS senior research fellow Ramonette Serafica said the government should particularly focus on the “core copyright industries” because these have output that can be delivered through the internet.

“This would be in line with the Philippine Development Plan 2017-2022 which seeks to promote creative industries that cover both tangible goods and intangible services,” Serafica said, adding that the government should develop an export strategy to harness the sector.

Core copyright-based industries (CBIs) are “wholly engaged in creation, production and manufacturing, performance, broadcast, communication and exhibition, or distribution and sales of works, and other protected subject matter,” according to the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO).

These industries are further divided into 9 groups: press and literature; music, theatrical productions, operas; motion picture and video; radio and television; photography; software and databases; visual and graphic art; advertising services; and copyright collective management societies.

Economic contribution

Citing a 2014 study, Serafica said the Philippines’ core CBIs contributed 5.11% of the country’s gross domestic product and 8.83% of total employment in 2010.

Exports of core CBIs also grew to $21 million in 2012, up by 133% from the $9 million exports in 2010 – or an annual growth rate of 53%.

Given its potential to enhance employment and economic outputs, Serafica also urged the Philippine Statistics Authority to regularly provide specific information and statistics to both public and private sectors about the creative economy.

Creative industries include advertising, architecture, arts and crafts, design, fashion, film, video, photography, music, performing arts, publishing, research and development, software, computer games, electronic publishing, and TV/radio, according to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development.

However, Serafica warned against cases of copyright infringements related to the activities and operations of core CBIs, and suggested the implementation of strict monitoring by authorities to avoid copyright breaches. – Rappler.com